CM Buzdar takes notice of kite flying, firing in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of kite flying and firing in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

At least four people including a woman were killed in aerial firing in Faisalabad on Saturday.

Expressing resentment over the loss of life from firing, Usman Buzdar has sought a detailed report from the inspector general of Punjab police.

“It is rueful that kite flying and aerial firing took place despite the ban,” he said.

He directed the relevant authorities to find out those responsible for this negligence and take strict action against them. Police should ensure ban on kite flying, he further directed.

Such an incident raised question mark on the performance of police, he said.

Reacting strong on the directives of Usman Buzdar police on Monday booked at least 10 for violating the kite flying ban in its crackdown in parts Lahore.

As per details shared by the spokesperson of police, the crackdown was launched by the Saddar division police in areas of Green Town, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial State, Raiwind, Johar Town and others.

During the separate actions, as many as 13 cases were registered against 10 kite flyers found disobeying the ban slapped by the provincial government of Punjab.

