CM Buzdar visits different areas of Lahore to review situation after heavy rainfall

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited several areas of provincial capital Lahore without protocol and inspected the situation created due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

According to details, Buzdar visited Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Mall Road, Lawrance Road and other areas and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for water drainage.

On the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar directed WASA and other concerned authorities to remain in field and keep a strict eye on the situation.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershowers with dust-storm, gusty winds and isolated heavy falls are expected in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty, Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag Islamabad, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers and in Jammu partly cloudy with chances of rain and wind thundershowers

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh eight, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen while Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.

