CM Buzdar leaves for KSA to perform Umrah

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday left for Saudi Arabia from Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore to perform Umrah, ARY News reported.

Buzdar will reach Madina Munawara where he would stay for two days to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Buzdar will perform Nawafil there and pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the nation.

From Madina, he would go to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Earlier today, Punjab CM while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore said that every effort will be taken to promote industrialization and investment in province, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives will be given to industrialists for setting up industries in these zones.

Read More: Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM spokesperson

The chief minister said that a committee had also been constituted which will soon submit comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

Minister of Industry and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Industries, Secretary Finance and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Comments

comments