CM Buzdar takes notice of woman’s alleged gang rape at motorway

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took strict notice of the incident of alleged gang rape with a woman during a robbery bid near Lahore motorway, ARY News reported.

The chief minister, in his statement, termed the incident ‘unacceptable’ and summoned a report from the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

موٹروے کے قریب خاتون سے زیادتی کے واقعے پر وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کا سخت نوٹس انسپکٹر جنرل پولیس سے رپورٹ طلب کر لی اس سنگین جرم میں ملوث مجرموں کو جلد از جلد گرفتار کیا جائے – وزیراعلیٰ کی ہدایت “انشاء اللہ مظلوم خاتون کو انصاف فراہم کیا جائے گا” – وزیراعلیٰ عثمان بزدار — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) September 9, 2020

He has also directed to take stern action against the responsible persons under the law and further said that justice should be provided to the woman.

A mother of two children was looted and allegedly gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore’s area of GujjarPura on Wednesday.

According to details, the woman whose identity is kept secret was allegedly gang-raped by unknown men after her car ran out of fuel in the GujjarPura area of Lahore.

Read More: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

The woman called the motorway police and asked for assistance. The motorway police refused to provide her help and was told by the operator that the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

While she was stuck on the road, the two unidentified assailants arrived spot and broke the glass of the woman’s car and took her to nearby fields. She was deprived of her valuables and was molested by the two accused, who fled the scene safely.

Gujjarpura police said that a case of gang rape and robbery has been registered in the complaint of the woman’s relative while the process of identifying the accused via cameras of the safe city was underway.

Comments

comments