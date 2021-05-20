CM Buzdar approves pay raise for government employees

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved an increase in the salaries of government employees in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Buzdar chaired the special committee meeting at his office today to review the removal of disparity in the salaries of government employees.

During the meeting, the CM turned down the suggestion to give 10 or 15 percent special allowance and pproved 25 percent special allowance for government employees from the month of June.

پنجاب بھر کے سرکاری ملازمین کیلئے خوشخبری؛ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب نے سرکاری ملازمین کی مشکلات کے پیش نظر تنخواہوں میں اضافے کی منظوری دے دی۔ سپیشل الاؤنس کی مد میں 10 سے 15 فیصد اضافے کی تجویز پیش کی گئی جسے وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے مسترد کرتے ہوئے %25 سپیشل الاؤنس کی منظوری دی۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 20, 2021

Provincial government employees of grade 1 to 19 will be given special allowance while those already receiving special/executive allowance will not be included in it, CM said in a tweet.

پنجاب حکومت کے گریڈ 1 سے 19 تک کے وہ ملازمین، جن کو تنخواہ کے علاوہ کوئی الاؤنس نہیں ملتا تھا، انہیں ہم نے اگلے ماہ سے 25 فیصد ماہانہ سپیشل الاؤنس دینے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے تاکہ مختلف محکموں میں کام کرنے والے سرکاری ملازمین کی تنخواہوں میں فرق کم ہو اور ان کی معاشی حالت میں بہتری آئے۔ — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 20, 2021

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, additional chief secretary, secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

