Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CM Buzdar approves pay raise for government employees

Punjab govt salaries

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved an increase in the salaries of government employees in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Buzdar chaired the special committee meeting at his office today to review the removal of disparity in the salaries of government employees.

During the meeting, the CM turned down the suggestion to give 10 or 15 percent special allowance and pproved 25 percent special allowance for government employees from the month of June.

Provincial government employees of grade 1 to 19 will be given special allowance while those already receiving special/executive allowance will not be included in it, CM said in a tweet.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, additional chief secretary, secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

KP reports 528 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

International

Tragic video: Indian man carrying dying father to hospital on wooden handcart

Pakistan

PPP defeats PDM-GDA joint candidate in Badin by-poll

Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt issues new Covid SOPs

[X] Close