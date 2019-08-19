CM Buzdar reviews precautionary measures for possible flood situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting in Lahore on Monday to review precautionary measures for the possible flood situation after India released about 200,000 cusecs water into the River Sutlej without any intimation, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the meeting discussed rescue and relief operation in case of flood situation on both banks of the river.

The meeting was briefed that India has released water in Sutlej river without any prior intimation and around one hundred thousand cusecs flood water is likely to pass through the Ganda Singhwala Headworks on Tuesday.

It was informed that eighty-one relief camps have already been established in flood-prone areas.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely evacuation of people from affected areas.

It must be noted that India on Sunday released at least two lakh cusecs water into the River Sutlej without prior information to Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur – during next 12 to 24 hours.

Soon after the alert issued by NDMA, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

