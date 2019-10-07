CM Buzdar summons provincial cabinet meeting tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a meeting of provincial cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting will discuss 24-point agenda, said CM House sources.

Earlier on October 4, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) where he inaugurated the dialysis unit.

The provincial government provided 36 dialysis machines installed at Unit 2 of the institute.

After inaugurating the unit, CM Buzdar met patients admitted there and inquired after the health and the quality of facilities being provided at the medical centre.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities at the hospital.

While talking to media, CM Buzdar said that standard medical facilities are being provided at PKLI to the patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases.

He announced that the construction of the hospital’s building will be completed by the end of this year, whereas, six operation theatres will be functionalized in mid-October.

