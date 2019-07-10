LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar chaired a meeting today (Wednesday) where he approved an increment in the allowances of the Police, ARY News reported.

An official notification of the increment will be relayed during the provincial ministers meeting.

The CM on the occasion expressed that the ministry was behind its law enforcement in tackling terrorism and crime.

Read More: Punjab govt to ensure welfare of impecunious strata: CM Buzdar

Buzdar also said that the ministry was in talks of modernizing the police force according to modern day requirements.

“Times have changed, new times have brought new challenges which require modern solution,” said Buzdar.

He also directed the police officials of the province to treat the people who show up to the police stations with respect and kindness.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today said the government has provided 150 acres of land in Gujranwala and sixty-three acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of the small industrial state.

Read More: Dissenters from PPP and PMLN wanted CM Buzdar to lead forward bloc: Shahbaz Gill

In a statement issued here from Lahore, Punjab’s chief executive said that nine industrial centers will be established on ten thousand acres in the province to promote the industrial sector.

“Necessary steps are being taken for the formation of Special Economic Zones in this regard.

The chief minister said that six thousand people will get jobs due to the investment of six foreign companies in the province.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believed in performance instead of slogans.

Read More: CM Buzdar goes protocol free on a late night Lahore expedition

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar had said that the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people will be fulfilled by treating it as a sacred responsibility.

He had said that the PTI government was taking every decision in the best interest of the country so that the economy could be improved.

The chief minister made it clear that injustices made with the underprivileged areas by the past government will be compensated. He said, “Public needs are given priority in development schemes. Things are being improved day by day and a good time is knocking at the door.”

Comments

comments