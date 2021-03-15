CM Buzdar announces Rs7bn Ramazan package

LAHORE: In a bid to provide relief to the common man during the holy month of Ramazan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday announced Rs7 billion “Ramazan Package,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Usman Buzdar said that under the relief package, the provincial government will provide essential food items to the people at subsidized rates.

Addressing a press conference, Usman Buzdar said that under the “Ramazan Package,” a 10-kilogram flour bag, which was sold at Rs420 in the market, would be provided at Rs300. He maintained that the Punjab government will give Rs3.5 billion subsidy for the provision of wheat flour to the masses at cheaper rates.

The chief minister said that 313 Ramadan Bazar would set up across the province where sugar will be available at Rs60 per kilogram. He maintained that food items will be sold in the Bazars at the rates of the year 2018.

Earlier on March 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had approved Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

The ECC meeting had last year approved Rs 2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package. The Ministry of Industries and Production had forwarded a summary of the package to the ECC for approval.

Under Rs 7.6 billion Ramazan relief package a subsidy of around Rs40 per kilogram had been given on sugar, ghee and wheat flour.

