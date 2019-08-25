CM Buzdar reviews relief activities of flood-affected people

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited flood-affected areas and reviewed relief activities in flood-affected areas of Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

CM Buzdar directed administrative officers to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts and should ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

He also directed authorities to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder for the livestock.

Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort, he said.

He said that Punjab government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of affected villages in their hour of trial and need.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated seven mega projects worth Rs800 million including police complaint cell, computerized driving licensing lab and a 15 control room in Sahiwal division.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar launched Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Pakpattan, Okara and Sahiwal.

Read More: CM Buzdar has proven himself to be ‘Wasim Akram Plus’: Fayyaz Ul Hassan

He also announced three mega projects of Rs1.19 billion including up-gradation districts headquarter hospital Sahiwal as teaching hospital.

Comments

comments