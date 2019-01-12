GUJRANWALA: Expressing annoyance over the poor sanitation in the city, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday removed the deputy commissioner Gujranwala.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Usman Buzdar visited different areas of Gujranwala and expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in the city.

The chief minister also took notice of public complaints against the Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) director general and suspended him from the post. He asked the inspection team to probe the corruption charges against the director general.

He also visit the Teaching Hospital and removed the chief executive officer health for lack of health facilities in the hospital and launched an inquiry against him.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Spokesman for CM Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill were also accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

The chief minister said that the shortage of doctors and nurses should be overcome and process of setting up of new ward of 100 beds should be reviewed. He said that necessary equipment would be provided on priority basis to the hospital.

CM Buzdar said that came here to resolve problems of patients, doctors and paramedical staff. He said, “improving healthcare system is his mission and he is personally visiting hospitals for this purpose. “

