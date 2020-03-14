LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a Twitter statement on Saturday said the provincial government is taking all possible precautionary measures to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus in the province.

He said the government has prepared a contingency plan, procured testing kits and protective gears, trained health officials, and set up isolation wards with the people at risk being kept under observations.

Read More: Two more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan, tally jumps to 30

“240 Million have been released for this purpose and 1 Billion more has been allocated to the Health Department,” he said. “We have also ordered to shut down all educational institutions, restrict big gatherings, weddings and festivities and plan to hold PSL matches without spectators.”

We all need to follow Health Advisories, to save lives. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid handshakes, touching your face and close physical contact, keep surfaces clean and contact the nearest Hospital if you have any #COVID19 symptoms 3/3 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 14, 2020

Usman Buzdar asked the people to follow health advisories to save lives.

Read More: Coronavirus: Punjab govt announces closure of schools across province

“Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid handshakes, touching your face and close physical contact, keep surfaces clean and contact the nearest Hospital if you have any #COVID19 symptoms,” he urged.

Comments

comments