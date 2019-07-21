PTI govt fulfilled promise of holding peaceful polls in tribal districts: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The Punjab CM termed holding of polls a great success of the PTI government. He said that people of tribal districts had been given their democratic right for the first time in the country’s history.

He also appreciated security forces for holding peaceful elections in tribal districts. Tribesmen have made history by exercising their right to vote and it is the victory of peace,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said the past governments always neglected the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Read More: Unofficial results: PTI secures five seats in tribal districts’ polls

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar says PTI is the only party that can steer the country out of the crisis.

He was talking to PTI office bearers from Narowal Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeem Khan Kakarmet who called on him in Lahore on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said PTI is emerging as the most popular party of the country.

Comments

comments