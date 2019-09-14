CM Buzdar pays tribute to soldiers martyred near Afghan border

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the two separate incidents of firing took place at western border areas today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Paying tributes to the bravery and courage of martyred Pakistan Army soldiers, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to their family members.

The chief minister said that martyred soldiers had sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland, adding that the martyrs are our national pride.

“Soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the security of the country are our heroes and we salute to their great sacrifice,” said Buzdar in a statement.

Earlier in the day, four security officials were martyred and one wounded in two separate incidents of firing took place at western border areas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The first incident took place in South Waziristan where a group of attackers opened heavy fire on a patrolling party, martyring 23-year-old sepoy Akhtar Hussain. Two attackers were killed in response attack lodged by the Pakistani security forces, said ISPR.

Three soldiers were martyred in heavy firing lodged from the Afghanistan side on the team busy in the border fencing in Dir. The martyrs include Lance Naik Saeed Ameen Afridi, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Sawati and Sepoy Kashif Ali, ISPR confirmed.

The 28-year-old Lance Naik Saeed Ameen, who is martyred in the latest firing incident, belongs to the Khyber district, whereas, the martyred 31-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib belonged to Mansehra district.

The ISPR spokesperson detailed that the martyred Sepoy Kashif Ali was 22-year-old and he belongs to Nowshera city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

