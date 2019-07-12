LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, ARY News reported.

Speaking on occasion, the Punjab CM said the foundation of the university was another step towards completion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

“Baba Guru Nanak University will be completed at a cost of six billion rupees on ten acres land. Thousands of students will get benefit from this university,” he added.

The CM Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of various projects comprising road construction and renovation, which will be completed at a cost of one point three million rupees.

CM also laid foundation stone of construction of Shahkot Tehsil complex.

Meanwhile, inaugurating a TDCP Motel in Nankana Sahib, the Chief Minister said religious tourism will increase through this Motel.

“Sikh community will get best residence facilities in this motel,” he assured.

