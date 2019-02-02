Buzdar vows not to let anyone disrupt journey of change

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government has brought the agenda of serving the masses.

“We won’t allow anyone to create obstacles in the journey of change,” he said in a statement. He accused the previous governments of squandering resources on the projects aimed at gaining publicity.

Buzdar said change has been brought about as the projects meant for development and prosperity of the country will now move forward.

He said the government has already taken measures for the welfare of commoners in a short span of time. “Pakistan is moving forward to gain its lost glory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Earlier, on Jan 23, the Punjab chief minister asserted that there was no room for the violators of law in ‘Naya Pakistan’.

CM Buzdar said that Punjab government had fulfilled the promise of providing justice with regard to Sahiwal tragedy. He said that the provincial government had taken action against the responsible of Sahiwal incident within 72 hours as per its promise.

“Punjab government is committed to its promise of providing justice; responsible persons have been identified in the light of initial JIT report and legal action has been initiated against them.”

