Hindu temple vandalism: CM constitutes temple reconstruction committee

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has Saturday constituted a committee to for the reconstruction of the Hindu temple in District Karak which a local cleric-led mob had vandalized earlier last week, ARY News reported.

The communications and construction secretary of KP will head the committee thus formulated by the CM to assess and estimate, in consultations with Hindu community trust, the damages suffered by the temple.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has tasked the committee to furnish the report on the damages and rebuilding the temple within ten days.

READ: Govt to rebuild damaged Karak Hindu temple: KP CM

It may be noted that CM Mehmood Khan had announced yesterday the provincial government will rebuild Karak’s Hindu temple that was vandalized and burned by a mob.

In a statement, the chief minister said the government will ensure the temple is rebuilt without delay and that the authorities concerned have already been issued directives for the purpose.

“We will ensure the protection of sacred places of minorities at any cost,” he reiterated, adding those involved in the tragic incident have been apprehended and strict action will be taken against them.

CM Mahmood declared that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Comments

comments