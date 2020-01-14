Punjab CM reviews operational contract of Orange Line Train project   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has decided to forward the operational and maintenance contract of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project to the law department for a legal opinion, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), CM Buzdar, while presiding over a high-level meeting to review operational and maintenance contract of the train project, directed that matters relating to the contract should be settled according to rules adding that government wants to operationalize the project at the earliest for the benefit of the people.

He said that fare would be according to the capacity of the common man and final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet.

Briefing the meeting, secretary transport said that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.

The 27.1 km long journey will be completed in 45 minutes and around 2.45 lakh passengers will travel daily, he added.

