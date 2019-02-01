CM directs to activate computerized arms licensing system in KP  

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Friday directed to activate the computerized arms licensing system across the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Mahmood Khan said that the government would provide funds and resources to computerize around 2.5 million arms licenses in the province.

He asked the concerned authorities to make the mechanism of issuing computerized arms license simple.

The officials briefed the meeting that so far more than 200,000 computerized licenses had been issued. They said that the process generated revenue of Rs600 million rupees.

The computerized arms license could be verified both online and offline through scanning the barcode, said the officials.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC), on January 29, had directed the provincial government to devise policy for issuance of prohibited and non-prohibited arms licences.

Hearing a petition, the court had said federal government’s ban on automatic arms licences was no more effective. The Sindh government now had authority to allow extension in licence period or order its issuance.

Additional advocate general had told the court that Sindh Arms Rules had already been formed. The court directed him to enact new policy in the light of Pakistan Arms Ordinance and Sindh Arms Rules.

