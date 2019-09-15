Policy evolved for IT promotion in province: CM KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says a comprehensive policy has been evolved for the promotion of information technology across the province.

Talking to a delegation of female MPAs who called on him in Peshawar on Sunday, Mahmood Khan said the government has initiated various projects under digital youth employment program, Radio Pakistan reported.

Technical training is being provided to youth in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said the government is also working to digitalize the various departments for ensuring transparency and improving their performance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said round the clock opening of Torkham border will boost the trade and economic activities.

In a statement issued here from Peshawar, the provincial chief executive said Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the border opening soon, Radio Pakistan reported on September 11.

He said job opportunities will also be created for the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan besides enhancing trade with Central Asian countries.

