PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for merger of Levies and Khasadar Law Enforcement institutes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said that the employees of the two forces will be paid salaries equivalent to police scales by next month.

A committee comprising Law, Finance, Establishment, Home and Police Departments was formed to give suggestions in this regard.

After much deliberation the decision was undertaken by the provincial government which had been a hotbed of terrorism in the recent past but tremendous sacrifice by the locals and law enforcement officials has improved the situation manifold.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on July 3 asked concerned authorities to finalise regulations after the merger of Khasadar and Levies forces into KP police within one month.

CM Khan issued the instruction while chairing a high-level session for finalisation of strategies of Khasadar and Levies’ forces into KP police.

The chief minister directed to complete the process of devising regulations for the provincial police department.

During the meeting, CM Khan reiterated that the personnel of both security forces will be given equivalent salaries to KP police officials.

CM Khan was briefed by the higher authorities regarding the merger of the security forces belonging to the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He was informed that the administrative and financial affairs of the security forces were handed over to the KP police department.

While concluding the meeting, the chief minister asked the standing committee to produce its final report within one month.

Earlier on April 8, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced merger of Khasadar and Levies forces into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

CM Mahmood Khan acknowledged services of Khasadar and Levies personnel for maintaining peace in the province. He said that sacrifices rendered by the Levies and Khasadar Force were not hidden from anyone.

The chief minister vowed that further issues being faced by personnel of the two forces would also be resolved.

