CM KP meets PTI lawmakers, seeks support for fulfilling PM’s mission   

KARACHI: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Monday met with the parliamentary leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly and asked for their complete support in fulfilling the mission of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

While talking to the parliamentary committee, the chief minister said that their leader is Imran Khan whose vision is unmatched. “He is the only leader who called for establishing a state in the footsteps of the state of Medinah,” the chief minister said.

He said that Imran Khan always thinks of serving the poor of the country and in every meeting, his directives are aimed at improving the situation for the poor segments of the society.

“Khan has no personal agendas and is only there to serve the masses,” he said and hoped that the PTI leaders would fully contribute with him in fulfilling the prime minister’s mission.

On January 26, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed its three ministers from their positions who were allegedly the masterminds of ‘a pressure group.’

The notification stated the removal of three ministers including Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Atif Khan was performing duties as KP minister for tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs. Shahram Khan Tarakai was KP minister for local government, health and information technology (IT) and Shakeel Ahmed was minister for revenue and estate.

Read More: PM Imran meets Pir Pagara, discusses current political situation

Sources told ARY News that the three ministers were allegedly acting as the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’ against the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

KP information minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the leaders had opposed the policies set by the government and involved in the grouping for a long time. He added the ministers had been given warnings many times and the matter was also raised before Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments