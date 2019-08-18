Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns Upper Dir blast

CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the Upper Dir bomb explosion and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, ARY News reported.

The CM in a statement sympathised with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He advised that the wounded people be provided the best medical care.

At least five persons lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion rocked Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gamadand area of Sheringal, an administrative unit known as Union Council, where at least five deaths were confirmed, whereas, the condition of four among injured persons declared critical.

Local police told media that a remote-controlled bomb targeted a vehicle in the area.

Rescue teams and security forces reached the location and started shifting the dead bodies and injured persons to the nearby hospital.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘PTI govt to plant 10 billion trees in five years’

Pakistan

NDMA issues flood warning in different parts of country

Pakistan

FM hits out at Indian defence minister over nuclear policy remarks

Pakistan

PTI govt committed to provide houses to poor families: Naeemul Haque


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close