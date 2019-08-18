CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns Upper Dir blast

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the Upper Dir bomb explosion and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, ARY News reported.

The CM in a statement sympathised with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He advised that the wounded people be provided the best medical care.

At least five persons lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion rocked Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gamadand area of Sheringal, an administrative unit known as Union Council, where at least five deaths were confirmed, whereas, the condition of four among injured persons declared critical.

Local police told media that a remote-controlled bomb targeted a vehicle in the area.

Rescue teams and security forces reached the location and started shifting the dead bodies and injured persons to the nearby hospital.

Comments

comments