CM Mahmood wants Eid should be celebrated with simplicity in province: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s adviser Ajmal Wazir has urged people to observe precautions on Eidul Fitr by staying at home and social distancing, ARY News reported,

Addressing a press conference here in Peshawar, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan want people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the number of deaths recorded in KP was higher compared to other provinces, adding that the KP’s recovery rate was 31 per cent.

Giving details about the resources designated for Convid-19 patients, Ajmal Wazir said there were 200 isolation centres with a capacity of 5,598 beds in KP.

Earlier on the day, CM Murad appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make a national announcement to celebrate this Eidul Fitr with simplicity. He also urged people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and called for dedicating it to the people who have been affected by the infection.

Ajmal Wazir yesterday said that all retail shops across the province will remain during the Eid days. He said the decision was taken in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan orders.

“All retail shops will remain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday ahead of Eid,” he said, adding that the shops will also remain open during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

He further said that the bakeries and home delivery service will continue after 5 pm across the province. A notification has been issued in this regard.

