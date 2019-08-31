CM Mahmood expresses grief over loss of lives in Kohistan bus incident

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a horrible incident of a bridge collapse in Upper Kohistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He also directed provision of all the needed help and assistance to victims.

At least 24 passengers were killed and two got wounded after a bus carrying 31 people fell into a ravine in a horrible incident of a bridge collapse in Upper Kohistan on Friday night.

The incident took place in Kandia subdivision of the Upper Kohistan. The bus had women and children on board.

As per police, all passengers belonged to the same family, who were travelling to attend a function.

DPO Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor while speaking to the media said the final police report will be issued after investigators probe into the accident.

