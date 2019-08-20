CM Mahmood Khan directs to initiate work on Peshawar Safe City Project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to complete the formulation of a plan for initiating work on the Peshawar Safe City Project within three days, Radio Pakistan reported.

While chairing a high-level meeting regarding Peshawar Safe City Project, Mahmood Khan stated that the project will prove to be a milestone towards effective e-governance.

The project will be based on four major components including Integrated Emergency Response System, Integrated Intelligent Counter Surveillance System, Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Evidence Management System.

Chief Minister stated that the project will help in establishing a centralized mechanism through which the government will monitor everything happening in Peshawar i.e monitoring of elections, natural disasters, terrorism-related incidents, traffic situation, Muharram processions, VIP visits, rallies, markets, etc under one roof.

Once implemented, the project will also be helpful in identifying areas with high crime rate and traffic violations which will help in the efficient deployment of law enforcing officials.

Chief Minister stated that the incumbent government is committed towards improving the governance system by introducing technological reforms which will help in overhauling the governance bringing it at par with modern and international standards.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Chief Operating Officer Lahore Akbar Nasir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Muhammad Naeem Khan, Secretary Home, CCPO Peshawar and other high ranking officials.

