CM Mahmood plants sapling in Peshawar to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa planted a sapling in Peshawar today to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that Pakistan will stand firm with Kashmiris until they are liberated from the shackles of brute Indian occupation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on account of ‘black day’ being observed across Pakistan in solidarity with Kashmiris planted a sapling by the name of ‘Kashmir Freedom Tree’.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and from all over the world are observing Black Day on Sunday (today), the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

