CM Mahmood chairs task force meeting on COVID-19

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, The forum was apprised about COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement corona-virus SOPs.

The forum was also apprised about the current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further. Steps for the Implementation of Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were discussed in detail, added ISPR.

Also Read: Six Covid-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Peshawar hospital

CM KPK Mahmood Khan, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province.

The meeting was attended by CM KP Mahmood khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six Covid-19 patients had died due to a shortage of oxygen at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital on Dec 6.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, five of the patients had been under treatment at the health facility’s coronavirus ward while one was in the intensive care unit. He added the hospital gets its oxygen supply from Rawalpindi which did not reach on time, as a result of which the critically ill patients died.

Comments

comments