CM Mahmood directs to expedite process of teachers’ recruitment in province

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of recruitment of doctors and teachers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the KP chief minister has directed authorities to expedite the recruitment process in the merged districts to provide better health and education facilities to tribal people.

“Government is taking effective steps for the development and prosperity of tribal districts,” said CM Mahmood.

Mahmood Khan said interest-free loan will be provided to the tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme to initiate their own business.

The Chief Minister said funds should be released on a priority basis for the completion of ongoing schemes in health, education, communication, irrigation, and agriculture sectors.

Earlier on October 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said an economic revolution will come upon completion of developmental projects in the province.

Talking to a delegation of members of provincial assembly in Peshawar today, he said trade activities will boost in Southern districts with completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan motorway.

The chief minister said the alternate route of CPEC from Shandur to Chitral will promote tourism in the area.

Mahmood Khan said efforts are also being made to enhance trade with Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

Comments

comments