CM Mahmood directs to expedite work on upgrading hospitals

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed concerned authorities to expedite work on upgrading hospitals in the merged districts.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar today, he said the provision of the latest equipment and recruitment of doctors in hospitals across tribal districts must be ensured at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that the progress of all the projects in newly merged districts has been regularly reviewed over the past few weeks. In order to ensure timely utilization of funds a policy has also been finalized for AIP.

It was informed that a monthly stipend will be given to the students in government schools of merged Districts from next academic year.

The meeting was also briefed on the budget allocated to other sectors and was informed that Rs 4760 million has been allocated for social security, Rs 1330 million for drainage and clean drinking water, Rs 3450 for energy, Rs.1200 million for development of industries, Rs.3070 for Agriculture, Rs.3950 million for irrigation, Rs 850 million for mines & minerals, Rs.350 for environment & forest development, Rs 7620 million for governance and Rs 900 million for other developmental projects.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, MPA Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary C&W, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Health, PHE, Agriculture and other administrative secretaries were also present on the occasion.

