CM KP Mehmood Khan nominates Dr Javed for civil award

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has nominated Dr Javed for a civil award, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr Javed lost his life at the Hayatabad Medical Complex today after being infected with the coronavirus while treating the patients.

CM Mehmood Khan during his visit to the medical complex offered his condolences with the hospital administration over demise of Dr Javed. He also announced special package for the heirs of the doctor.

Last week, a 72-year-old doctor had succumbed to the coronavirus illness in Islamabad on Saturday, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Hamza Shafaat in a Twitter statement had said this is the second death from the contagion in the capital.

Offering “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family, he said his administration is making arrangements for the last rites as per notified standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read more: Multan, DG Khan doctors recover from coronavirus: Yasmin Rashid

With the 785 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

Comments

comments