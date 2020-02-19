CM Mehmood Khan praises police’s performance in Hangu child rape case

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan on Wednesday praised performance of police for arresting key suspect in the case of rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Hangu, ARY News reported.

The suspect, identified as Ilyas son of Gul Rehman sexually assaulted and murdered the minor after kidnapping her, the police said.

CM Mehmood Khan vowed to give exemplary punishment to the suspect and directed the officials concerned to extend their full support to the bereaved family.

The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

Initial investigation had said she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

The horrifying incident of the brutal rape and murder of the minor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

Earlier, the local police had rounded up 16 men on suspicion of their involvement in the case. A first information report (FIR) of the horrific incident was registered with the Doaba police station.

