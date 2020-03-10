KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s brother-in-law has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, CM Murad’s close relative Syed Mehdi Shah had travelled to Iran and came back to Pakistan two days ago.

Syed Mehdi Ali Shah was admitted to an isolation ward of a private hospital.

It must be noted that Syed Mehdi Shah is among the nine persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh on Monday night.

At least nine new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Karachi on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 13 in Sindh and 16 in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said five of the eight people who tested positive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

Thus far, 16 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the people diagnosed with the infection flew back from London and Syria on March 5 or 6.

Longer shutdown of schools

An emergency meeting of the provincial health department on Tuesday recommended closure of educational institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid emergence of nine new cases of novel coronavirus in Karachi.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Pechuho has also decided to issue an advisory for ban on gathering at public places and immediately setting up coronavirus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meeting which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, also decided to issue an advisory today for 14 days local quarantine.

Public entry banned

Sindh’s Health department on Tuesday banned the entry of general public in the offices of the department, situated at Sindh Secretariat building, as preventive measure to deal with the novel coronavirus.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, general public has been barred from entering the Sindh Health Department offices, located at the Sindh Secretariat building.

Only staff of the department will be allowed to enter the offices.

PSL 5 matches to be held as per schedule

The Sindh government on Tuesday once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five (PSL 5) games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus.

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will continue as planned. He said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

“There is no change in the schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches. The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

