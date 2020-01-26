CM Murad calls on Sindh governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday called on Governor Imran Ismail amid Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to PM Imran’s visit to Karachi and steps to resolve the problems of people of Sindh were discussed.

“Welfare of people of Sindh is PM Imran’s top agenda,” he said, adding that the federal government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the problems being faced by people of Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said that issued of Sindh can be resolved through dialogues.

It must be noted that, Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a daylong visit to hold meetings with allies on Monday (tomorrow).

Chief Minister of Sindh and Governor will receive the prime minister at the airport, sources said.

A meeting between PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected tomorrow, in which Governor Imran Ismail will also be present, sources said.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Karachi Package and the federal government-funded projects in Sindh, sources said.

