CM Murad takes notice of boy who died of rabies due to unavailability of vaccine

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday took notice of the boy’s death of rabies due to unavailability of the vaccine in Larkana.

The Sindh CM has sought a thorough report from the commissioner Larkana into the matter.

If the incident occurred in Shikarpur, how come his treatment was not possible over there? CM asked. He also directed to aware him about the matter of unavailability of the anti-rabies vaccine in Larkana.

Shah while condoling over the loss with the bereaved family, vowed to take stern action against those who will be found responsible.

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office.

His mother had said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Initially, according to the woman, her son was taken to a government hospital in Shikarpur where he couldn’t get the vaccine. Then, she brought him to Larkana’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital but to no avail, resulting in the death of the boy.

