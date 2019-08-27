CM Murad takes notice of student’s death in school swimming pool

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of the students’ death in a private school of Karachi, who mysteriously drowned in the swimming pool, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the incident, the Sindh CM has sought a report from Karachi commissioner and Director Private School separately.

How the incident has occurred? Was boy died during swimming or by falling into the pool? the CM asked from authorities.

On the other hand, Director Private Schools Karachi, Mansoob Siddique, while talking to media has told that private school had organised a swimming day in school and 15 students attended the swimming class.

“The Swimming pool was deeper than the height of the deceased student. He dived panickily and fell unconscious. The school management shifted the student to hospital, but he scummed to his wounds.” he told.

He further said that the team would visit the school tomorrow to look over the situation and can suspend the registration of private school if found guilty.

Earlier in the day, an eleven-year-old student was mysteriously drowned in the swimming pool of private school located in a posh area of Karachi.

The unlucky boy was identified as Usman, a Grade 6 student at the private school’s campus situated in PIDC area. Police officials have reached the incident’s site and arrested two swimming trainers including Mumtaz and Saifullah.

Following the incident, the staff members of the school’s administration vanished from the site, whereas, the security shift was also changed.

Later, the local police commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Comments

comments