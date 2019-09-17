CM Murad bans plastic bags in colleges across Sindh  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday imposed a ban on carrying plastic bags in colleges across the Sindh province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CM Murad has advised all students, college staff, officials to avoid bringing plastic bags with them while coming to college.

Earlier in August, the Sindh government had announced to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.

“There will be a complete ban on making, selling and use of polythene bags from October 01 this year,” said Advisor to CM on environment Murtaza Wahab while launching an awareness campaign in Karachi.

Read More: Punjab to ban plastic bags soon: Buzdar

While talking to media Murtaza Wahab said that an awareness campaign has been started by Sindh government against the plastic bags in this regard. He said that almost 50 percent of stormwater drains in Karachi are choked due to plastic bags.

Director General (DG) Health Sindh Dr Masood Solangi had also directed all the hospitals being operated under the government’s umbrella, not to use plastic bags with immediate effect.

In a letter penned to the Medical Superintendents of the different government hospitals, Dr Solangi had asked the administration to shun using plastic bags in the hospitals.

“Paper or cloth bags should be used as an alternative”, the letter read.

Comments

comments