CM Murad to decide about resumption of educational activities in Sindh today

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to chair an important meeting today (Wednesday) to decide about the restoration of educational activities in the province from Monday.

In order to reach consensus before the announcement of the decision by CM Murad, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has called on a meeting of all stakeholders of the province.

Ghani said the meeting will evolve the recommendations regarding resumption or to keep educational activities suspended amid coronavirus fear in the province.

The minister said recommendations from of the meeting will be forwarded to the CM Sindh, who will take final decision about opening or keeping the educational activities suspended in the province.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh officials recommend longer shutdown of schools

Earlier on Tuesday, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) had surfaced in Sindh. The total number of cases has jumped to 16 in Sindh and overall 19 in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department had said that one confirmed case of coronavirus had been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in Karachi.

Yesterday, an emergency meeting of provincial health department had also recommended closure of educational institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid emergence of nine new cases of novel coronavirus in Karachi.

