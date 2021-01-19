CM Murad calls Sindh apex committee meeting to discuss law and order

KARACHI: After a gap of five months, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has summoned an apex committee meeting to discuss the law and order situation, ARY News reported.

The home department also released the agenda of the forthcoming session of the Sindh apex committee to be held on January 25.

The meeting is likely to discuss in-depth the law and order situation, implementation of the National Action Plan decisions taken during the previous apex committee meetings.

According to the agenda, the participants of the session will review the implementation of the Karachi Safe City Project, jail reforms as well as other matters.

The meeting, which has been called next Monday, will be chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The province’s apex committee had been constituted comprising political and military leadership in 2015 to deal with the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and matters related to security and terrorism.

