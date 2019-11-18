CM Murad summons provincial cabinet meeting on Nov 21

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned the provincial cabinet meeting on November 21 (Thursday), ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh CM will chair the cabinet meeting at 10:00 am at Sindh Secretariat Karachi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of Sindh cabinet members at Bilawal House, Karachi to discuss the performance of ministries.

CM Murad Ali Shah will brief PPP chairman about the performance of Sindh govt. The meeting will also finalize the induction of new faces into the cabinet and change of ministers’ portfolios.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier decided to reshuffle and expand his cabinet.

Sources within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) relayed the Sindh cabinet will see another reshuffle owing to critique of the performance of certain departments of the provincial government, including education, health, and local bodies.

Four to five new special assistants would be added to the cabinet as portfolios of some minister will also be reshuffled, the sources said, adding key departments such as education, currently held by the Sindh CM himself, would be entrusted to ministers.

Earlier, on Aug 4 this year, four new ministers and two advisers were added to the Sindh cabinet, increasing the number of members to 18 along with four advisers.

The cabinet members, who were sworn in as the new provincial ministers by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, included Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal.

