CM Murad, World Bank delegation discuss facilities for ease of doing business

KARACHI: A delegation of World Bank called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters for providing facilities for ease of doing business in the province came under discussion.

The meeting decided that the system of NOCs for investment will further be made easy and all landholding organizations will be connected through the internet.

Earlier on Friday, World Bank had agreed to provide $1.93 billion financial assistance to the Sindh government for various new projects, including revamping of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and modernization of Sukkur and Guddu barrages.

The accord reached during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank President David Malpass on Friday in Karachi.

World Bank President, PM Imran discuss economic development matters

During the one-on-one meeting, matters of mutual interest, avenues to enhance bilateral collaboration, ongoing development projects and other issues came under discussion.

Both the leaders discussed various projects worth $3 billion in the province, sources said. The WB agreed to provide Rs328 million for upgradation of the barrages.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed Sukkur and Guddu barrages backbone of the rural economy. He said that the government has proposed a new barrage in Sukkur.

