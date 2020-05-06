CM Murad’s special assistant Rashid Rabbani tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Sindh chief minister Rashid Rabbani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Rashid Rabbani has gone into isolation at his residence after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Samples of his family members have also been taken.

Following his positive report, all the staff who had been working closely with him will now be tested, said sources.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 451 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the past 24 hours in the province, pushing the tally to 8,189.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said that 9 more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 157.

“We conducted 3,671 tests yesterday and 451 of them found positive. So far, 68,573 tests have been carried out in the province,” he added.

CM Murad said 60 patients were discharged after the full recovery over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,731.

He said 6,752 patients are under treatment, including 5,528 in home isolation, while 721 are being kept at isolation centres and 503 at different hospitals. 89 patients are in critical condition, of them 14 are on ventilators, he added.

Comments

comments