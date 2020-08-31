Sindh CM orders to de-water flooded areas in Karachi by tonight

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the concerned authorities to de-water Kharadar, Wazir Mansion and other areas of Karachi by tonight, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the post-rain situation in the metropolis, the chief minister directed to repair all the major highways and roads affected by recent torrential rains within two days.

He sought a clearance report of all the areas in the metropolis. The chief minister directed Karachi’s commissioner to prepare a list of de-watering pumps and other machinery available with the district administration.

Read More: Govt to rebuild Karachi’s flood-hit infrastructure

Earlier today, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said that the government will rebuild the Karachi’s infrastructure after record downpours disrupted city’s normal life.

Sindh information minister, in a statement, had said that the provincial government will make up for the losses caused by the heavy rains in the metropolis.

“The provincial government stands with flood-affected people of Sindh and will not leave them alone in this difficult times,” Nasir Hussain Shah had said.

He had said that the government would announce the development packages for rain-affected cities of Sindh and evaluating the devastation caused by floods and rainfall.

Comments

comments