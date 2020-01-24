KASUR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar along with Punjab Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine visited the house of Zainab on her second death anniversary here on Friday.

The six-year-old Zainab was kidnapped, raped and murdered two years ago.

Read More: Zainab bill to be passed in Senate, says Asad Umar

Both the ministers also attended the condolence ceremony held in connection with innocent Zainab’s second death anniversary at main Bazaar Road, Kot Kasur organized by father of Zainab, Haji Mohammad Amin Ansari.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi, PTI leader Aown Chaudhry and Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and other religious and political personalities were also present.

On the occasion, talking to the media, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that he paid a visit here on the call of Haji Amin Ansari and the entire government equally share the profound grief and sorrow with him.

Asad Umar said that it was a top priority of the government to ensure full protection to the children for which a number of effective measures had been taken.

Read More: SPECIAL REPORT: All You Need to Know About the Zainab Alert Bill

He mentioned that he had also presented Zainab Alert Bill in the parliament in March 2018 when PTI was in the opposition during the previous tenure but unfortunately, it could not be passed then. However, the present government owned the bill and got it passed from the National Assembly, and presently the bill was with Senate for approval to make a proper law, he added.

To a question, the P&D Minister said that on the request of Haji Amin Ansari, also talked to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who gave assurance to present and pass a similar bill in the Punjab Assembly as well. While PTI MPA Sidra Imran was also going to present such a bill in Sindh Assembly, he said and asserted, “Inshallah, we will also introduce such legislation in the KPK and Balochistan”.

To another question, he argued that legislation was the basis of the dispensation of justice to the people however the government and the people, as well as all the relevant institutions including judiciary and police, would have to play an active role in this regard.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible measures to protect the children, asserting that the provincial government also introduced various laws for child protection. He said that efforts were also being made to strengthen Punjab legal framework to protect, improve and promote child rights but the government alone could not do anything and direly needed support and collective effort of civil society in this regard.

Augustine mentioned that Punjab government in collaboration with all stakeholders was going to add topic of Human rights, especially child rights, into the educational curriculum.

Read More: HISTORIC: SAPM Firdous Awan hails passing of ‘Zainab Alert Bill’

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights said the PTI government was committed to ensuring child rights.

On the occasion, Haji Mohammad Amin said that he would never forget the incident of innocent daughter two years ago, adding that he wanted to safeguard other innocent Zainabs in the country.

Comments

comments