CM Punjab summons emergency meeting after Lahore blast

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has convened an emergency meeting following the suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine, in which at least eight people including five elite force personnel were martyred on Wednesday.

Denouncing the terrorist attack which targeted security forces, the CM postponed his visit to Bhakkar and summoned an emergency meeting with high police officials and Safe City authorities.

Other than eight martyrs, over 24 people sustained wounds as a suicide bomber blew himself near a van carrying an elite police force outside the Data Darbar in Lahore in the morning today.

Talking to media Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was suicide in nature as they have found remains of the bomber.

He said the bomber targeted elite force vehicle deployed at gate no 2 of the Data Darbar, resulting the death of eight people and injuries to scores.

Two out of five elite force personnel who lost their lives in the blast were identified as Shahid and Saleem, said rescue sources.

