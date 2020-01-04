CM Punjab says personally overseeing health sector reforms  

MIANWALI: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to a basic health unit (BHU) in Mianwali and inspected the facilities provided to the patients in it, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister during the surprise visit met with the patients admitted at the health unit and inquired about their health and services provided to them.

The patients and the attendants expressed their satisfaction at the services.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that it was the mission of the incumbent government to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to every citizen at their doorstep.

“I am personally overseeing the reforms being made in the health sector,” he said adding that he was delighted to see that the patients are treated well at the BHU.

On December 22, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Taunsa Sharif where he inspected health facilities being provided to patients undergoing treatment there and inquired after their health.

He expressed displeasure over the hospital administration when patients complained to him about a lack of test facilities for indoor patients.

The chief minister issued directives for the authorities to ensure free-of-cost diagnostic facilities and medicine at the hospital at any cost.

CM Buzdar warned that those found responsible in case of any complaint in the future will be taken to task.

