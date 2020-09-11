No meeting as CM Punjab seeks result in motorway gang rape case first

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday postponed a meeting over progress in the probe of the motorway gang-rape case and has directed officials to rather remain on the ground to expedite the investigation process in the horrific act, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister postponed the meeting for Saturday (tomorrow) and contacted the provincial Law Minister and head of the probe team into the motorway gang rape case, Raja Basharat to ensure that the police officials remain on the ground rather than attending the meeting.

Raja Basharat apprised the chief minister regarding progress in the probe as Usman Buzdar directed him to ensure utilizing scientific and modern techniques of investigations in unearthing facts regarding the case.

“The matter should be investigated timely keeping in view all angles,” he said adding that it was a test case and should reach its logical conclusion as soon as possible.

Usman Buzdar also directed the minister to update him regarding every detail of the case from time to time. He further vowed that those involved in the barbaric act would face the strictest punishment as per law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her husband and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

Police have already launched an extensive investigation into the Gujjarpura gang rape case with at least 20 teams led by the DIG Investigation Lahore probing the matter to ensure the culprits are brought to justice sooner than later.

A police official relayed that investigators have collected important evidence, including DNA samples, from the crime site. CCTV footage of the area has also been obtained with geo-fencing conducted, he added.

