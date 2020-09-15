CM Punjab orders to make OLMT service operational from October: sources

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has ordered to make Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) service operational from October, ARY News reported, citing CM House Punjab sources.

Well-informed sources said that the chief minister had recommended making the OLMT operational before the cabinet.

The mechanical work of the Orange Line Metro Train service has been completed, sources said.

On Monday, the provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had approved Orange Line Train fare at Rs 40.

The cabinet had earlier proposed to fix the fare for passengers of the Orange Line Metro (OLMT) at Rs50.

Read more: Asim Bajwa announces Orange Line Metro Train jobs

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

Comments

comments