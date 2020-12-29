Buzdar taken to hospital week after testing COVID positive

LAHORE: After eight days into testing positive for COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been taken Tuesday to the Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital for Chest CT Scan after he exhibited minor symptoms, ARY News reported.

The CM was taken to AVH Ward after his chest scan was conducted where senior professor Asad Aslam carried out his medical checkup as well.

CM Buzdar developed negligible chest pain, and difficulty in breathing, Professor Dr Aslam noted to which he suggested a CT Scan on the recommendation of pulmonologist.

Seeing his CT Scan report, the professor said it was satisfactory.

READ: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier last week after which he quarantined himself and exhibited minor symptoms.

Sources said Usman Buzdar had undergone a test for COVID-19 and the results came out positive. He quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

Comments

comments