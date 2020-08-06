‘CM Punjab Usman Buzdar to appear before NAB on August 12’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday announced that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 12, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Punjab has been directed to appear before the NAB over charges of awarding illegal liquor license to a private hotel, which is right of DG Excise, to record his statement.

“We are not like PML-N that raises a hue and cry over NAB summons and link it with derailing of the democracy,” said the information minister while announcing that the chief minister will present his case before the accountability watchdog.

He said that they would never say that the 18th amendment has come under threat from the NAB summons.

While discussing the merits of the NAB case, he said that it was neither the authority of the chief minister nor chief secretary to issue a liquor license, rather it is the responsibility of the director-general (DG) of the excise department.

“Usman Buzdar has not received a bribe of Rs50 million for issuing a license of the liquor shop,” he said while further negating the impression that Buzdar is being removed as the chief minister of the province.

Summoning PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi or anyone else will not harm the coalition government of the PTI in the Punjab province, he claimed and offered complete assistance to the accountability watchdog if any allegations would be leveled against the PTI members.

